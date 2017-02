Richard W. Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, speaks on International Economics at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

DALLAS Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher said on Friday he disagrees with another top Fed official who suggested the central bank add to its holdings of mortgage-related debt, exposing rifts within the institution.

"I am not similarly inclined," Fisher said when asked whether he agrees with a proposal put forward on Thursday by Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo.

(Reporting by Chris Baltimore, writing by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)