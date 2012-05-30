SAN ANTONIO U.S. corporations are not seeking more liquidity from the Federal Reserve, and further monetary easing is unlikely to help on the jobs front, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

"I don't hear any business people and job creators saying, 'I need more liquidity, I need more money,'" Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters after a speech here. Even though inflation is not currently a threat, "I don't see what we would accomplish with further accommodation."

The Fed cannot do its job as the U.S. monetary authority unless fiscal authorities do theirs, he added.

(Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan, writing for Ann Saphir)