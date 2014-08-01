Oil hovers near three-month lows as investors await data
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
It would be dangerous for the Federal Reserve to allow the economy to overheat in order to push unemployment down further and faster, a top Fed official said on Friday.
"I don't buy that argument that we should for example run an overheated economy and tolerate inflation highly above 2 percent, which is our target, in order to increase employment, because eventually it gets out of hand," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on CNBC. "You can't overshoot and then try to correct" on inflation.
"We've had experience with this before and it's a dangerous place to go, in my opinion."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by W Simon)
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON Leading Wall Street firms should segment their riskiest businesses into holding companies that better shield taxpayers from a future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.