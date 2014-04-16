Wall Street drifts with eyes on Fed; Intel drops
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in an interest rate increase later this week.
AUSTIN The Federal Reserve will continue to trim its massive bond-buying program and end it this fall, a top Fed official predicted on Wednesday, adding that interest rates will stay near zero until at least then and probably some time beyond.
"I cannot foresee any reason to not continue to reduce it to zero," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told reporters after an event.
He said the current pace of reductions to the program, known as QE3 because it is the Fed's third round of quantitative easing, put it on track to an end this coming fall.
As for when rates will rise, he was more circumspect.
"We'll keep at it I'm sure in discussions as to how we can provide as much insight so that markets can discount our future activity, but it will be some time before we move the base rate," he said. "I would not favor increasing the base rate until at least we are done with that process," he added, referring to reductions in QE3.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in an interest rate increase later this week.
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in Asian trading, with investors waiting for key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
TOKYO The dollar inched up against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields extended their rise ahead of an expected interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve.