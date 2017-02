MIDLAND, Texas The recent rise in lending in the United States comes from increased demand from credit-worthy borrowers, not from a decline in lending standards, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday.

He made the comment in response to an audience question after a speech in Midland, Texas. He was asked if recent data showing a rise in lending was due, as one newspaper had reported, to lax lending standards.

