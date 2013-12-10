Oil prices fall on doubts over Russian output curbs
SINGAPORE Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Monday, wiping out some of the gains of the previous session amid ongoing concern over Russia's compliance with a global deal to cut oil output.
CHICAGO Long-term U.S. Treasury yields have risen, suggesting that investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to begin winding down its massive stimulus, a top Fed official said on Monday.
Saying he will urge his colleagues at the Fed's policy-setting meeting next week to begin trimming their bond-buying program immediately, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said he wants to reduce bond buying to zero over a "defined time frame" so that "the market will not be surprised."
The Fed is buying $85 billion a month in Treasuries and housing-backed securities to boost spending and hiring.
Fisher said he is worried that house prices are rising so fast in some areas that they are becoming unaffordable.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Bernard Orr)
TOKYO The dollar dipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after the greenback's rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this month.
NEW YORK The energy sector is the stock market's dud so far in 2017 after a banner performance in 2016, and the rest of the year may also be rocky for investors due to the unclear path for crude oil prices.