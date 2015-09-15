Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
WASHINGTON A rise in market expectations for U.S. interest rates as the Federal Reserve starts to normalize policy could cut capital inflows to emerging markets by as much as 45 percent, World Bank economists said in a paper published on Tuesday.
The Fed has left the door open to a modest rate rise on Thursday, although economists and investors are divided over whether policymakers will act now or later in the year.
The World Bank paper said although most expected a smooth tightening cycle from the Fed, there was a risk of a substantial hit to capital flows if investors started to expect more aggressive hikes and drove up long-term bond yields.
A 1 percentage point rise in U.S., euro area, UK and Japanese yields could cut capital inflows to emerging and frontier economies by 45 percent within a year, representing up to 2.2 percentage points of their combined economic output.
"Emerging and frontier market economies may hope for the best during the upcoming tightening cycle, but given the substantial risks involved, they would do well to buckle their seatbelts in case the ride gets bumpy," said Carlos Arteta, one of the paper's authors.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Christian Plumb)
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.
LONDON The jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut but top commodity traders are betting it can by selling stakes in storage tank businesses that profited from oversupply.