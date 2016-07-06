July 6 The following is an excerpt covering the Federal Open Market Committee's discussion of monetary policy taken from the minutes of the FOMC's June 14-15 meeting, which were released on Wednesday.

"In their consideration of monetary policy for the period ahead, members judged that the information received since the Committee met in April indicated that the pace of improvement in labor market conditions had slowed in recent months while growth in economic activity appeared to have picked up from the low rates recorded in the fourth quarter of 2015 and the first quarter of 2016. Although the unemployment rate had declined over the inter meeting period, job gains had diminished. After only a modest increase early in the year, growth in household spending had strengthened in recent months. Since the beginning of the year, the housing sector had continued to improve and the drag from net exports had lessened, but business fixed investment had been soft. Inflation continued to run below the Committee's 2 percent objective, partly reflecting declines in energy prices and in prices of non-energy imports. Market-based measures of inflation compensation declined over the inter meeting period; most survey-based measures of inflation expectations were little changed.

"With respect to the economic outlook and its implications for monetary policy, members continued to expect that, with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity would expand at a moderate pace and labor market indicators would strengthen.

Most members made only small changes to their forecasts for economic activity and the labor market. Most judged it appropriate to avoid overweighting one or two labor market reports in their consideration of the economic outlook, but they indicated that the recent slowing in payroll employment gains had increased their uncertainty about the likely pace of improvements in the labor market going forward. Many noted that the slowdown could be a temporary aberration and that other labor market indicators - such as new claims for unemployment insurance, the rate of job openings, and readings on consumers’ perceptions of the labor market remained positive. Some of them judged that labor market conditions were now at or close to the Committee’s objectives and pointed out that some moderation in employment gains was to be expected when such conditions were near those consistent with maximum employment.

However, other members observed that the recent soft readings on payroll jobs as well as the decline in the labor force participation rate and the absence of further reductions in the number of individuals who were working part time for economic reasons in recent months suggested a possible down shift in the pace of improvement in the labor market.

"An additional factor in the Committee’s policy deliberations was the upcoming U.K. referendum on membership in the European Union. Members noted the considerable uncertainty about the outcome of the vote and its potential economic and financial market consequences.

They indicated that they would closely monitor developments associated with the referendum as well as other global economic and financial developments that could affect the U.S. outlook.

"Members expected inflation to remain low in the near term, in part because of earlier declines in energy prices, but most anticipated that inflation would rise to 2 percent over the medium term as the transitory effects of past declines in energy and import prices dissipated and

the labor market strengthened further. Although headline inflation continued to run below the Committee's objective, some members observed that core inflation had risen, and one member noted that the annual rate of increase in core PCE inflation in the first quarter had exceeded 2 percent. However, several others continued to see downside risks to inflation, citing the decline in inflation expectations and the risk of adverse shocks to U.S. economic activity from developments abroad. In light of the current shortfall of inflation from 2 percent, the Committee agreed to continue carefully monitoring actual and expected progress toward its inflation goal.

"After assessing the outlook for economic activity, the labor market, and inflation, and after weighing the uncertainties associated with the outlook, members agreed to leave the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 1/4 to 1/2 percent at this meeting. Members generally agreed that, before assessing whether another step in removing monetary accommodation was warranted, it was prudent to wait for additional data regarding labor market conditions as well as information that would allow them to assess the consequences of the U.K. vote for global financial conditions and the U.S. economic outlook. They judged that their decisions about the appropriate level of the federal funds rate in coming months would depend importantly on whether incoming information corroborated the Committee's expectations for economic activity, the labor market, and

inflation. Some of them emphasized that, with labor market conditions and inflation at or close to the Committee's objectives, taking another step in removing monetary accommodation should not be delayed too long. However, a couple of members underscored that they would need to accumulate sufficient evidence to increase their confidence that economic growth was strong enough to withstand a possible downward shock to demand and that inflation was moving closer to 2 percent on a sustained basis.

"Members reiterated that, in determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee would assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation. This

assessment would take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments. The Committee expected that economic conditions would evolve in a manner that would warrant only gradual increases in the federal funds rate, and the federal funds rate was likely to remain, for some time,

below levels that were expected to prevail in the longer run. Members emphasized that the actual path of the federal funds rate would depend on the economic outlook as informed by incoming data. In that regard, they judged it appropriate to continue to leave their policy options open and maintain the flexibility to adjust the stance of policy based on how incoming information affected the Committee's assessment of the outlook for

economic activity, the labor market, and inflation as well as the risks to the outlook.

"The Committee also decided to maintain its existing policy of reinvesting principal payments from its holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities in agency mortgage-backed securities and of rolling over maturing Treasury securities at auction, and it anticipated

doing so until normalization of the federal funds rate is well under way. This policy, by keeping the Committee's holdings of longer-term securities at sizable levels, should help maintain accommodative financial conditions."