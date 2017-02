Futures tied to short-term U.S. interest rates rose on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy-setting meeting showed the central bank would likely deliver more monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves.

Traders now see the Fed first hiking rates - currently near zero - in September 2014, based on futures trading at CME Group Inc's Chicago Board of Trade. Before the minutes were released, traders had expected a hike in July 2014.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)