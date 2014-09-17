Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts fell Wednesday after the Federal Reserve renewed its low-rate pledge, prompting traders to add to bets the U.S. central bank will wait to raise interest rates until the second-half of 2015.
The contracts show markets are now assigning a roughly 74 chance of a first Fed rate hike in July 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.
Traders had earlier seen July 2015 as holding a 69 percent chance of rate hike.
The Fed has targeted short-term rates of between zero and 0.25 percent since December 2008, and on Wednesday reiterated it will keep rates near zero for a "considerable time" after it ends its bond-buying stimulus next month.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft)
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein saw his overall compensation fall slightly, reflecting lower revenues at the bank in the first half of 2016.
WASHINGTON The top Democrat on a key House of Representatives committee has demanded a chance to interview executives of Wells Fargo & Co , which has been embroiled in a scandal over fake accounts, because she said Republicans already had that opportunity in December.