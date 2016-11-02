Dollar recoups losses, shares lower as banks weigh
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose slightly on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve decided to keep rates steady for now but set the stage for an interest rate hike in December.
The price increase suggests traders may be trimming bets on a rate hike later this year, but not enough to signal a change in their overall view that the Fed will raise rates at its next meeting. Before the report traders saw about a 73 percent chance of a December rate hike, and were betting on one more rate hike in 2017.
The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at any given point in time.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Richard Chang)
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will seek quick progress toward a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he abandoned this week, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the White House next month, an official in the Trump administration said on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.