U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts fell Friday after a government report showed the unemployment rate fell to a six-year-low in September, and traders boosted bets the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates slightly earlier in 2015.

The contracts still show traders are betting the first Fed rate hike will come in July 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.

But traders now see a 40 percent chance rates could rise as early as June 2015, up from 34 percent before the report. The new data showed the unemployment rate fell to 5.9 percent last month and U.S. businesses added more jobs than analysts had expected.

The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December 2008.

