WASHINGTON Federal Reserve policymakers should wait to see how the recovery evolves before deciding whether further action to stimulate growth is needed, a top official said on Tuesday.

"It's going to take things other than interest rates to begin to stimulate (the) economy," Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said. "The actions that we've taken will have some time to play out, as it is, and we'll have to see how the data continues to come in to make a decision about whether any further action is appropriate."

