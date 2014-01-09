S&P, Nasdaq flat as investors focus on healthcare bill
The S&P and the Nasdaq were little changed in choppy late-morning trading on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the first major legislative test of Donald Trump's presidency.
WISCONSIN, Wisc. The Federal Reserve's efforts to provide markets with so-called "forward guidance" on its interest rate policy could result in the Fed keeping interest rates too low for too long, to the detriment of the economy, a top Fed official said on Thursday.
"I find that making commitments out into the future... is complicated. We can't know today and make commitments to that point, in my view, that respect how the economy is unfolding," Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George told the Wisconsin Bankers Association. "We cannot wait too long to make decisions... If we become too focused on current data measures as opposed to watching the longer term trends then I fear we may wait too long to move rates."
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien, Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO With the U.S. workforce nearly fully employed and inflation heading toward 2 percent, the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates two more times this year and continue work on a plan to gradually trim its massive balance sheet, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said.
WASHINGTON An overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is highly unlikely to make it into this year's legislative calendar, Congressional staffers say, possibly shifting the new administration's immediate focus to allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital.