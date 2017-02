PARIS Federal Reserve policymaker Charles Plosser said on Monday that economic growth in the United States would be about 3 percent in 2012 and 2013.

The president of the Philadelphia Fed, speaking at a conference at the French central bank, also said he believed the U.S. jobless rate would fall to 7.8 percent by the end of 2012. The U.S. jobless rate stood at 8.3 percent in February.

