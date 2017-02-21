Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
A recent slump in technology stocks worsened on Thursday, dragging on major U.S. indexes, while investors fretted about the economy's health after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates.
PHILADELPHIA Proposed congressional bills that would limit the Federal Reserve's ability to independently decide policy are deeply concerning though the Fed, in order to be more transparent, can "communicate better" what motivates such decisions, a Fed official said on Tuesday.
"I am deeply concerned" about efforts in the Senate and House to increase lawmakers' oversight and control over monetary policy decisions, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Such efforts are expected to re-emerge under U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
A recent slump in technology stocks worsened on Thursday, dragging on major U.S. indexes, while investors fretted about the economy's health after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates.
WASHINGTON, June 15 U.S. factory output fell unexpectedly in May on a broad decline in production, including the manufacturing of cars, casting a shadow over the economy's rebound from sluggishness at the start of the year.
The chairman of the U.S. congressional committee that oversees Puerto Rico on Thursday said the bankrupt island's federal oversight board was dragging its feet on approving a $9 billion power utility restructuring.