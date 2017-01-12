Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
MALVERN, Pa. The Federal Reserve can consider beginning to shrink its massive bond holdings once the overnight interbank lending rate hits 1 percent, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday.
"When we are at or above 100 basis points - and we are moving toward that - I think it is time to start serious consideration of first stopping reinvestment and then over a period of time unwinding the balance sheet," Harker told reporters in Malvern, Pennsylvania, referring to the fed funds rate for interbank lending which the central bank tries to guide.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
NEW YORK A federal judge has blocked litigation that the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said could undermine a $7.2 billion settlement meant to benefit the Ponzi schemer's former customers.
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.