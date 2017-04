U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen listens to a reporter's question during a news conference to announce raised interest rates in Washington December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will appear before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Feb. 10 to deliver the central bank's semi-annual monetary policy report, the committee said on Wednesday.

The head of the central bank last testified before the committee in July.

