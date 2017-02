The monitor on a video camera shows Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as she speaks at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to testify to the Senate Banking Committee on the U.S. central bank's semiannual monetary policy report on Tuesday, June 21, the panel said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the committee said the hearing would be held at 10 a.m. ET.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)