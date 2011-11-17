WEST POINT, N.Y./LEXINGTON, K.Y. Two U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday expressed dismay at the weak U.S. recovery, but only one, the influential chief of the New York Fed, held the door open to more stimulus.

A third top policymaker, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, said recent economic data "has surprised on the upside" and said he would not support more monetary policy easing unless the outlook worsened.

The range of views among the three -- none viewed as in the stringent anti-inflation "hawkish" wing of the policy-setting Federal Open Markets Committee -- suggests Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may not have a ready consensus for the central bank to do more to bring down high unemployment.

"We cannot be satisfied with the current state of the economy or the outlook for the next few years," the New York Fed's William Dudley said at West Point Military Academy. "If additional asset purchases were deemed appropriate, it might make sense to do much of this in the mortgage-backed securities market."

Saying he expects growth of about 2.75 percent for 2012 and warning of "significant downside risks" from the bubbling European debt crisis, Dudley said the Fed was not out of ammunition.

"I am convinced that all FOMC members are committed to taking whatever steps they deem would help advance the dual mandate of price stability and full employment," said Dudley, a permanent voter on the policy-setting panel and whose views are seen as closely allied with those of Bernanke.

Meanwhile, the head of the Cleveland Fed, generally seen as leaning toward the dovish end of the policy spectrum, stressed the limits of Fed policy to affect the labor market.

"Our policy is appropriate in this economic environment; it is supporting a stronger recovery while ensuring that inflation remains consistent with our mandate," Sandra Pianalto told the Rotary Club of Lexington, Kentucky. "But in this economy, monetary policy alone cannot cure all of the economy's ills."

The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero for nearly three years and has bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to help lower borrowing costs further.

Pianalto, who rotates into a voting spot next year on the FOMC, said she expects inflation to fall from the current near-3 percent level to about 2 percent, the Fed's informal target, and stay there for the next few years.

That view suggests she sees little room for the Fed to undertake more easing, which may boost employment but could also lift inflation.

"Monetary policy must do its part, and has been doing its part, to spur the pace of growth while staying consistent with our mandate for price stability," she said.

But the Fed, while well-equipped to keep inflation under control, does not "play the predominant role" in the labor markets, she said.

The economy is likely to grow about 2.5 percent next year and 3 percent in 2013, Pianalto said.

Unemployment, now at 9 percent, "could take quite a few years" to fall to a level consistent with full employment, which she sees at about 6 percent.

While the Fed's actions have supported the recovery, Pianalto said, other authorities must also take a role.

"Beyond monetary policy, our economy would benefit from policies that help distressed households and from policies that give businesses greater clarity about taxes and regulations," she said.

Like Dudley, Pianalto said Europe's debt troubles could hurt the United States by undercutting confidence.

Bullard, seen as a centrist, played down the threat from a European blow-up, telling CNBC events there are unlikely to "bite the U.S."

To support further easing of monetary policy, he said, he would need to see further deterioration in the economy.

Bullard also said he did not support a call from Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans to tie U.S. monetary policy partly to the level of unemployment. Bullard said it was not prudent to rule out the possibility that the United States could have entered an era of high joblessness.

"You don't know what is going to happen. It could be that (U.S.) unemployment will drift down as it has in the past and we'll get down to 5 to 6 percent, but it could also be that we have a new era," he said.

(Reporting by Steve Bailey in Lexington, Ed Krudy in West Point, Tim Ahmann in Washington; Writing by Ann Saphir)