NEW YORK A measure of U.S. inflation expectations mostly flattened in February after having risen in the previous two months, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released on Monday.

The survey of consumer expectations, an increasingly influential gauge of prices for the U.S. central bank, showed that year-ahead inflation expectations were flat at 3 percent last month. The three-year ahead reading edged up to 3 percent, from 2.9 percent in January.

Both measures are at their highest levels since mid-2015. The survey, which started three and a half years ago, hit its lowest price levels last year.

Inflation has remained below the Fed's preferred 2 percent target for a few years, but expectations have shot up since Donald Trump won the Nov. 8 presidential election.

The internet-based survey is done by a third party and taps a rotating panel of 1,200 household heads.

