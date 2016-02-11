Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday that it is still uncertain when energy prices and the dollar will stabilize.
"It's hard to predict exactly when that will be and there can be and have been surprises," Yellen told a committee of lawmakers in Congress.
Low oil prices and the strong dollar have both put downward pressure on inflation, which remains well below the U.S. central bank's two-percent target rate.
BEIJING Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances.