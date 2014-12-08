Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
NEW YORK Falling oil prices and a stronger U.S. dollar did not dampen Americans' inflation expectations last month, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey that also found a jump in expected earnings growth.
Median expectations of inflation one and three years into the future have remained steady at 3.0 percent since August, even while one-year-ahead gasoline price predictions fell for a fourth straight month, according to the New York Fed's relatively new survey of consumer expectations.
The internet-based survey, which started midway through last year, saw median earnings growth expectations jump to its highest recorded level at 2.7 percent in November.
A global drop in energy prices and a stronger dollar has put pressure on overall U.S. inflation, which remains below the central bank's 2 percent target. Fed policymakers are not expected to raise interest rates from near zero until about the middle of next year.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.