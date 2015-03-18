The Federal Reserve on Wednesday opened the door further for an interest rate hike as early as June, ending its pledge to be "patient" in normalizing monetary policy, but made it clear that the committee needs to see more gains in the labor market and price growth to raise rates.

KEY POINTS:

* But the U.S. central bank signaled a more cautious outlook for U.S. economic growth and slashed its projected interest rate path, in a sign that it remains concerned about the health of the recovery.

* In its statement following a two-day meeting, the Fed's policy-setting committee repeated its view that job market conditions had improved and gave its strongest signal to date that it was nearing its first rate hike since 2006.

* The Fed said a rate increase remained "unlikely" at its April meeting and said its change in rate guidance did not mean the central bank has decided on the timing of a rate hike.

COMMENTS:

DAVID JOY, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, BOSTON:

"I applaud the Fed's actions today. By eliminating 'patient' from its guidance it removed an artificial stricture on its flexibility, creating room for the data to dictate its future actions. At the same time, by lowering its expectations for the pace at which rates will rise, it sent a clear signal that it is in no hurry to push rates higher as it views the economy as growing only moderately. Today's decision should be constructive for risk assets, and relieve some upward pressure on the dollar.”

DAN MORRIS, GLOBAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, TIAA-CREF, NEW YORK:

“You’re looking for something that isn’t going to scare the horses, they’ve been clearly trying to signal as much as they can ahead of time what they’re going to do, and tell you what they’re going to do and then do what they said they were going to do. So the fact that they dropped ‘patient’ is what everyone expected. So that’s a good thing.

“Kudos in terms of the message you’re getting out of the Fed, I think they’ve been doing that well, and that’s important. Now what does it mean? This is where the market can play the schizophrenia thing.

“The path that’s going to play out slightly longer term is ‘Yes, the economy is OK.’ The biggest challenge for equities isn’t per se the fact that rates are going up, I don’t see that as a real barrier, the bottom line is valuations are high right now and that’s a bigger concern.”

MARY ANN HURLEY, FIXED INCOME TRADER AT D.A. DAVIDSON IN SEATTLE:

"'Patient' went away as everybody expected. But they definitely downgraded their assessment of the economy and also on their dots they downgraded where they expect interest rates to be.

"What's really significant is that they downgraded their assessment of the economy, and that means rates will stay lower for longer. And when they do start to rise, they will go at a much more muted pace."

"We are seeing a flattening of the curve because the liftoff of fed funds is expected to be later rather than sooner."

JOHN DERRICK, DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH, U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS:

“I think in some ways as expected. But I think it was much more dovish and the market is responding to that.”

“The Fed had an official estimate for the fed funds rate for the end of 2015 of 1.125 percent. Now that has come down to 0.625 percent, down 50 basis points from December. There has been a disconnect between the Fed and the markets and now the Fed has aligned itself with the market a little more. That changes the trajectory and pace people thought the Fed would follow.”

“Stocks and bonds are rallying. It was a positive surprise in that the Fed is a little more dovish and the dollar is selling off. The Fed is still on track but the pace of that increase has been scaled back relative to market expectations.”

BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST AT WELLS FARGO FUNDS MANAGEMENT IN MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:

“The market will have to figure out what the different shades of confidence are. With the Summary of Economic Projections ratcheting down the outlook for growth and inflation for the year, the Fed may not be at the level of being 'reasonably confident' that inflation will march towards its 2 percent target until we get better inflation numbers. Break-even spreads have moved up, but they need to stay up to bolster the Fed’s confidence that it should start raising rates.

“The FOMC statement was the next step in the evolution of forward guidance. Weak industrial production numbers, weak housing starts, and weak inflation data don’t bolster the Fed’s confidence, so the data is keeping the Fed dovish.”

AARON KOHLI, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK:

“We’ve seen a fairly good response from the yield curve, the front-end has rallied quite hard. The patient language was so well priced in by the market, and so well choreographed, that I don’t think it had any significant impact on the market response or on the Fed’s decisions to get rid of it.

"I don’t think they saw it as particularly disruptive. It also shackled them to a two meeting limit that I don’t think they were happy with. This certainly gives them flexibility, it comes a little bit at the cost of some volatility in the front-end. We’re expecting the front-end to do well on this news. Their acknowledgment of low inflation, that it is anticipated to remain near its recent low levels, was a good change for them, that provides a nod to the fact that we’re pretty much at cycle lows right now.

"That’s one of the reasons that, on the margin, the market is viewing this as a somewhat dovish story. They’ve kept June options open, they have talked a lot about the downside risks here, and I think that is giving people comfort that June is not automatic because they’ve removed patient.”

MYLES CLOUSTON, A NEW YORK-BASED SENIOR DIRECTOR AT NASDAQ'S ADVISORY SERVICES:

"It isn't surprising that 'patient' was taken out, but there was some surprise in the lowered inflation number. This gives the Fed flexibility in when it decides to raise rates. We're in a real goldilocks environment, where growth isn't too hot and inflation isn't too cold, and that's a comfortable place for the Fed to be. It doesn't have to rush to raise rates, and even though 'patient' was taken out it can continue to act patiently. This gives comfort that rates won't go higher anytime soon. There's more runway for what the market could potentially do now."

CRAIG DISMUKE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, VINING SPARKS, MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE:

“The committee is very skeptical about raising rates. The phrase about reasonably confident about inflation is key. I just don’t see any price or wage pressure out there. They removed 'patient' from the statement but it’s wrapped in a much bigger dovish package. This pushes the date for a rate hike out. June is not off the table but it’s unlikely. September is the most likely the time for the first rate hike. They might get one hike in this year, maybe two.”

DAVID SCHAWEL, VICE PRESIDENT AND FIXED-INCOME PORTFOLIO MANAGER OF SQUARE 1 FINANCIAL IN DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA:

“This is a very dovish report despite removing ‘patient’ from the language. The drop in median fed funds rate expectations for the end of 2015 from 1.125 percent to 0.625 percent was lower than expected. Pretty amazing, there's no longer 3 percent GDP growth in their projections looking forward – which means a downgrade in the Fed’s economic assessment.”

GARY THAYER, HEAD OF MACRO STRATEGY AT WELLS FARGO INVESTMENT INSTITUTE IN ST. LOUIS:

“They are still saying they will probably be raising rates this year by taking out the word patient, but the trajectory appears to be a little less than what the markets had been expecting. So it’s basically saying the Fed is seeing a little softness, maybe in the economy here, the strength in the dollar, these are things that probably will hinder inflation getting back to their target. I don’t think policymakers want to move too quickly in that kind of environment.

"It’s positive in the sense the Fed is not going to step on the brakes too hard here, that they are going to be cautious in their rate movements and I think that is appropriate.”

JOHN CAREY, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT PIONEER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT IN BOSTON:

"The Fed gave itself the flexibility to raise rates at any time, but also the flexibility to not proceed while we still have this situation with a stronger dollar, as well as mixed economic data.

"This was largely what was expected, though some may have been fearing a more hawkish Fed, and that explains the rally we're seeing right now, that it didn't state a precise time for raising rates."

