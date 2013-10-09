WASHINGTON The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Tuesday he would work to move the nomination of Janet Yellen to head the Federal Reserve "in a timely manner."

"She has a depth of experience that is second to none, and I have no doubt she will be an excellent Federal Reserve chairman," Senator Tim Johnson, a Democrat, said in a statement after a White House official said President Barack Obama planned to nominate Yellen to succeed Ben Bernanke as the head of the U.S. central bank.

"I will work with ranking member (Republican Senator Mike) Crapo and the rest of the members of the Banking Committee to move her nomination forward in a timely manner," he said.

