NEW YORK J.P. Morgan expects the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates at its December policy meeting, three months later than its earlier call for such a move, in the wake of Thursday's Brexit vote that stunned investors, a J.P. Morgan economist said on Friday.

"On the heels of the Brexit developments we are pushing back our Fed call from September to December; there is exceptionally low visibility on the monetary policy outlook right now," J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli wrote in a research note.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)