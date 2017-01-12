Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
DALLAS Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said Thursday that it would be wise and reasonable to begin a debate this year on when and how to trim the Fed's $4.5 trillion balance sheet.
It is "reasonable to be having that debate and discussion sometime in 2017 about at least what our plan of action should be," Kaplan said. Any action, he said, should wait until rate hikes are "further along." The Fed will, he said, make progress this year on raising its target policy rate, and he declined to rule out this year for action to slim the balance sheet.
NEW YORK A federal judge has blocked litigation that the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said could undermine a $7.2 billion settlement meant to benefit the Ponzi schemer's former customers.
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.