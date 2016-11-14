Asia shares steady, dollar and oil hold onto gains
SINGAPORE Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.
WICHITA FALLS, Tex. Saying the coming year under a new U.S. president will be one of "changes" for economic policy, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Monday called for "intelligent" fiscal policy to boost growth over the long term.
"We are underinvested in infrastructure," Kaplan said at an economic forum hosted by the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. But investments should not just bring forward future spending to the present or simply "balloon" the national debt, Kaplan said. President-elect Donald Trump has promised infrastructure spending to create roads, bridges and tunnels that are "second to none."
Kaplan also said that trade, which Trump has suggested he will restrict, has boosted U.S. jobs.
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Friday, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut supplies to prop up the market.
PHILADELPHIA U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would strike numerous bilateral trade deals, as opposed to multilateral accords like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and they would include clauses to allow a 30-day termination notice.