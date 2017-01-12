Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
DALLAS Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Thursday pointed to several of President-elect Donald Trump's plans as likely to boost productivity and growth, but warned he would be "scrutinizing" Trump's policies on immigration, trade and repealing Obamacare.
Kaplan, who has a vote on Fed interest rate policy this year, said that regulatory and tax reform, as well as infrastructure investment, could benefit the U.S. economy. Trump has promised all three. But, asked what he thought of Trump's plan to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, Kaplan noted that immigration and trade have historically boosted U.S. growth.
NEW YORK A federal judge has blocked litigation that the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said could undermine a $7.2 billion settlement meant to benefit the Ponzi schemer's former customers.
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.