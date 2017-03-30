WASHINGTON Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Thursday said he expects two additional interest rate increases this year, a view that is in line with the majority of Fed policymakers.

The Fed has already raised rates once this year, at a policy meeting earlier this month, and Kaplan told a business forum in Washington that three hikes for the entire year was a good "base case" outlook.

