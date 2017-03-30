Oil hits six-week low as OPEC fails to curb oversupply
LONDON Oil prices dropped to six-week lows on Thursday, under pressure from high global inventories and doubts about OPEC's ability to implement agreed production cuts.
WASHINGTON Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Thursday said he expects two additional interest rate increases this year, a view that is in line with the majority of Fed policymakers.
The Fed has already raised rates once this year, at a policy meeting earlier this month, and Kaplan told a business forum in Washington that three hikes for the entire year was a good "base case" outlook.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON Oil prices dropped to six-week lows on Thursday, under pressure from high global inventories and doubts about OPEC's ability to implement agreed production cuts.
LONDON Large banks are planning to step up their lobbying of the British government as they sense an opportunity to change its priorities in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, John McFarlane, who chairs the UK's main financial lobby group, told Reuters.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months, suggesting a softening in domestic demand that could limit the Federal Reserve's ability to continue raising interest rates this year.