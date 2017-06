DALLAS Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Tuesday said his "baseline" view continues to be for three U.S. interest-rate hikes this year, including the increase in March.

The pace of hikes could be faster, or slower, he said, if the economy performs better, or worse, than he now expects, Kaplan said at an event at the Bush Institute in Dallas.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)