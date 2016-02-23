The Federal Reserve may need to keep U.S. interest rates unchanged for an "extended period" to give inflation time to rise back to the central bank's 2-percent target, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

“In order to reach our inflation objective we may need to be more patient than we previously might have thought,” Kaplan told the Financial Times in an interview. “If that means we take an extended period of time where we stop and don’t move, that may also be necessary. I am not prejudging that.”

Kaplan does not vote on Fed policy-setting until 2017, but takes part in its regular meetings. The Fed next meets in March, and though the Fed in December signaled it would likely raise rates four times this year, traders are currently betting the year will be over before the Fed raises rates even once.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)