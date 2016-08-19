Bond markets set for a taste of the 60s as inflation picks up
LONDON Inflation has a habit of creeping up on you. Just ask historians.
WASHINGTON The normalization of monetary policy is hampered by a low neutral rate, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday.
"There is room for the Fed to maneuver but not as much as people might think because the neutral rate of interest is somewhat lower than people think," Kaplan told a meeting of financial service professionals in Dallas, Texas.
"It's a challenging time," he added.
The neutral rate is the level of borrowing costs associated with stable inflation and full employment. The U.S. central bank has struggled to raise interest rates again following the first increase in a decade last December.
Many Fed policymakers have downgraded their assessment of this rate, which is key to forecasting how high interest rates should ultimately rise.
The S&P 500 and the Dow were set for their worst day in more than three months on Monday as investors worried over President Donald Trump's orders to restrict travel to the United States.
LONDON Yields on lower-rated euro zone government bonds rose sharply on Monday after data showing inflation in Germany hit a 3 1/2-year high stoked talk of an unwinding of monetary stimulus, though German yields fell as investors sought safety.