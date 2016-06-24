NEW YORK The Federal Reserve could shift its recently cautious tone on the U.S. economy's prospects if economic data strengthens in the next two or three months, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday.

"If (the) next two or three months are strong, you might see something else," Kaplan told a gathering of New York bond traders. He had been asked why, after a poor May jobs report, the U.S. central bank this month appeared to shift its focus toward the dangers of weaker potential economic growth.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler)