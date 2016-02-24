Germany's Fresenius in talks to buy generic drugmaker Akorn
German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
DALLAS Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday that his more downbeat assessment of the U.S. central bank's path of rate hikes will be reflected at the next policy meeting in March.
"It wouldn’t be surprising to see in my submission some slowing, or some change in the path. You’ll see some change,” he told reporters following an event in Dallas, referring to the Fed's economic projections that each policymaker anonymously submits every quarter.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see the Federal Reserve laying out by year end its plan to scale back reinvestments in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in order to begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.