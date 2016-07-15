ST. LOUIS Federal Reserve policymakers are "debating internally" over the causes of an apparent downshift in potential U.S. growth, a top Fed policymaker said on Friday, adding that his own view is that it is because of a drop in productivity.

"I am more sympathetic to Robert Gordon than I am to Larry Summers," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in St. Louis, referring to two university professors who have offered competing explanations for why the U.S. economy appears to be stuck in a period of slow growth. "We are debating a lot of this internally, about which of these is a better explanation for what we are seeing."

Northwestern professor Gordon's view is that U.S. growth is slow because of a drop in innovation that has stunted productivity growth permanently. Only extraordinary innovation, in Gordon's view, can move the needle on productivity and therefore growth.

Harvard professor Summers' view is that the U.S. has entered a period of secular stagnation from which it can emerge if the government boosts spending dramatically.

