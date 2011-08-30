BISMARCK, North Dakota The Federal Reserve's decision to ease policy further earlier this month is inconsistent with its stated goals on inflation and unemployment, a top Federal Reserve official said.

Compared with November, when the Fed last embarked on new monetary stimulus, the economy had improved in August on both the inflation front and on the unemployment front, and yet the Fed's policy-setting committee eased policy, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said.

Kocherlakota dissented on the decision..

"That inconsistency does suggest that there is a gap between our communication and the committee's actions," he said in a media briefing following a speech before the National Association of State Treasurers in the state capital of Bismarck. "There is a disconnect at the commitment we have made about keeping inflation at 2 percent or a bit under, and the actions the Federal Open Market Committee took in August."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)