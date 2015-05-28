U.S. pending home sales surge to ten-month high ahead of spring
WASHINGTON Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.
HELENA, Montana Raising interest rates in 2015 would risk signaling to financial markets that the Federal Reserve is not committed to its 2 percent inflation target, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Thursday.
"We raise rates now, we weaken the course of the economy," Kocherlakota said after a speech here. "If a shock happens we are going to be worse off as a result."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
WASHINGTON Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.
SEOUL/NEW YORK - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiled its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone as it battles to regain the market leadership it lost to Apple Inc after the embarrassing withdrawal of the fire-prone Note 7s.