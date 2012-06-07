MINNEAPOLIS The head of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, reiterating previous comments, said on Thursday that monetary policy should be responsive to signs that the labor market is closer to "maximum employment" than history suggests.

Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the regional Fed bank, delivered virtually the same speech he gave last month and did not update his policy stance, according to prepared remarks to the Annual Entrepreneur & Investor Luncheon.

The Federal Reserve's mandates are to promote stable prices and maximum employment. But that employment level is difficult to specify because the deep recession may have caused permanent damage to the labor market.

