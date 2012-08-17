WILLISTON, North Dakota The U.S. Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates sooner than late 2014, despite continued high unemployment, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Thursday.

The Fed's policy-setting committee in January said it expected economic conditions to warrant near-zero rates through at least late 2014.

Kocherlakota said that he did not have a problem with fixing a date by which rates may rise, calling the guidance a forecast, not a commitment.

But, he added, "I would not have chosen to put that date as far out as the committee did."

Several of Kocherlakota's fellow Fed policymakers, notably Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, have called for the Fed to unleash a new round of stimulus to combat high unemployment.

With so many people out of jobs, they say, there is little upward pressure on prices, and therefore room to flood markets with easy money in a bid to boost employment without fear of sparking inflation.

Speaking in the heart of North Dakota's booming oil fields where the jobless rate is around 2 percent, Kocherlakota sounded less sanguine about the inflation threat.

"Even though unemployment is historically high at 8.3 percent, I think that the condition of the labor market is such that that 8.3 percent isn't translating to as much downward pressure on prices as we would normally think," he said, repeating a view he has held for some months now.

Kocherlakota said he expects the U.S. economy to grow about 2.5 percent to 3 percent this year and next. That's faster than what most of his colleagues said they expected when the Fed last published forecasts, in June.

Kocherlakota did not say when he would view a rate rise as appropriate, although earlier this year he suggested he believes it should come as soon as the end of this year.

