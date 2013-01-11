Trump to meet with business leaders on infrastructure
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump plans to meet with a group of infrastructure business leaders at the White House on Wednesday, a person briefed on the meeting said.
WASHINGTON The economy will continue to grow too slowly to make significant progress in bringing down unemployment, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Thursday.
Kocherlakota predicts U.S. gross domestic product will grow at an annual pace of 2.5 percent this year and 3 percent next year, estimates that put him on the weak end of Fed policymakers' forecasts.
"This growth will do little in terms of returning the economy to the historical trend," Kocherlakota said in prepared remarks to a Minneapolis Fed event. "Consistent with this slow output growth, I expect unemployment to continue to fall only slowly."
The unemployment rate, currently at 7.8 percent, should fall to around 7.5 percent towards the end of this year and 7 percent in 2014. This will prevent wages from rising very quickly and keep inflation at bay.
Kocherlakota sees the Fed's preferred inflation measure remaining below the central bank's official 2 percent target over the next two years.
BEIJING A $1.44 billion restructuring deal at an insolvent coal mining company in eastern Shandong province offers a glimpse into how China is preparing to tackle a corporate debt burden that has ballooned to $17.9 trillion.
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Early last week, financial markets saw just a 30 percent chance of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in March; but by Friday after a striking series of comments from Fed officials, including Chair Janet Yellen, traders saw an 80 percent chance.