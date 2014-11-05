Narayana Kocherlakota, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, arrives at the opening reception of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Stubbs

VIRGINIA Minn. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota on Wednesday aired his doubts about the course of Fed policy, saying that he found it hard to understand why the U.S. central bank is reducing accommodation in the face of low inflation.

"As long as we have inflation as low as we have, there’s more that we can do," he said after a speech here. "The overarching course of policy has been to reduce accommodation, really, I would say, going back to the latter part of 2013...With inflation as low as it is, why is it that accommodation has been reduced? I think that’s a question that’s hard to answer."

Kocherlakota cast the lone dissenting vote last month at the Fed's policy-setting meeting where his colleagues took the historic step of ending the Fed's massive bond-buying stimulus.

