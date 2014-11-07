Narayana Kocherlakota, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks at the ninth annual Carroll School of Management Finance Conference at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to keep rates low for "several (maybe many) more years," a top Fed official said on Friday, but the risk that low rates will destabilize financial markets and spark a crisis is small enough that it should not affect monetary policy choices.

Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota laid out his views in slides presented at an academic conference and posted it on the bank's website.

Kocherlakota is one of the Fed's most dovish policymakers, and he has previously said he does not believe the Fed should raise rates until 2016, later than nearly all of his fellow U.S. central bankers.

On Friday, he said the federal funds rate in the long run will settle at 3.25 percent, lower than its historical long-run level of 4 percent, and lower than almost all other Fed policymakers predict.

