Wall Street slips with healthcare stocks, Nasdaq flat
NEW YORK U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota, in remarks nearly identical to five speeches he has given since Sept. 22, repeated Tuesday that an interest-rate hike at any time in 2015 would be "inappropriate" because of the muted outlook for inflation.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's first budget outline, calling for a security-heavy realignment of federal spending, drew resistance on Thursday from his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Congress as many balked at proposed deep cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid programs.
SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve's return to higher interest rates could lend a hand to beleaguered counterparts in Japan and Europe and signal the end of a long cycle of monetary stimulus across Asia, as central banks from Beijing to Ankara to London reacted on Thursday to the U.S. policy change.