WASHINGTON A top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Friday he does not see a case for raising U.S. interest rates this year unless there is a major change in the economic outlook.

"Barring that, I don't see a near-term increase in interest rates as being appropriate, and by near-term I mean really through the course of 2015," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said in an interview with CNBC from Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Kocherlakota, who will leave the Fed at the end of the year to return to academia, said he thought it would take years for inflation to return to target and given that, it would be appropriate to consider further stimulus.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)