WINNIPEG The U.S. Federal Reserve has the tools to fight "disturbingly high" unemployment but should provide clear guidance on what economic conditions would prompt their use, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

The remarks, from Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, add to a chorus of calls from U.S. central bankers in recent weeks for better Fed communications on policy goals and responses.

Most policy makers support providing the public with more detail on the likely path of monetary policy, minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting show, but they rejected the idea of tying actions to targets for growth or the level of prices.

The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero for three years and has signaled it will leave them there through at least mid-2013; it has also bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to push borrowing costs still lower.

With unemployment at 9 percent and core inflation expected to fall next year to 1.7 percent, below the Fed's 2 percent target, many in financial markets believe the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting panel, is likely to take further steps to boost growth.

But absent a clear policy blueprint from the Fed, Kocherlakota argued on Tuesday, household and businesses will remain uncertain about future interest-rate policy, and will continue to curb spending, holding back economic growth.

"Tools -- and choices -- remain," Kocherlakota told CFA Winnipeg. "However, the FOMC should do more than simply decide at each meeting whether or not to buy more assets or to keep interest rates low for longer."

The Fed should create a public contingency plan outlining the central bank's likely response to a range of economic scenarios, Kocherlakota said in the remarks, which were very similar to those he made in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on November 8.

The idea's most outspoken proponent, the dovish Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, wants the Fed to promise low rates until the jobless rate falls below 7 percent or inflation threatens to rise about 3 percent.

Kocherlakota's views on inflation are hawkish, and earlier this year the Winnipeg-raised Minnesotan dissented twice on Fed decisions to ease policy.

Minutes from the November 1-2 FOMC meeting, released in Washington as Kocherlakota was delivering his speech, showed "a number" of Kocherlakota's colleagues supported tying the Fed's low rate policy to numerical thresholds for unemployment and inflation.

But other participants "expressed concern that switching to a new policy framework could heighten uncertainty about future monetary policy, risk unmooring longer-term inflation expectations, or fail to address risks to financial stability," the minutes said.

In the end, the FOMC decided against making any change to its communications policy at the meeting, but the wide-ranging debate set the stage for future changes.

Chairman Ben Bernanke asked a group of officials studying communications improvements to assess whether the Fed should issue a statement on the Fed's longer run goals and policy strategy, or publish the views of individual officials regarding the appropriate path of interest rates.

EUROPE

Kocherlakota did not provide any updates on his economic outlook in the speech.

He did suggest the Fed would act should a financial shock from a euro zone debt crisis threaten the already weak U.S. recovery.

While Wall Street reform legislation passed last year removes the Fed's ability to extend help to individual institutions, he said, the Dodd-Frank Act does let the Fed take actions directed at helping the broad market.

"This ability of the Fed could be useful in the event that financial market turmoil in other parts of the world ever threatens to spread to U.S. credit and capital markets," he said.

(Reporting by Crystal Laderas in Winnipeg; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Padraic Cassidy and Diane Craft)