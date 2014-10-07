RAPID CITY S.D. U.S. interest rates will still be lower than normal even after inflation rises back to the Fed's goal and the economy gets healthier, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

"It's a wintry economy out there, and we have to put on pretty heavy gear to deal with the situation," Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said after a speech here. A global preference for financing through savings is putting downward pressure on U.S. interest rates, he said.

Asked if the Fed could reduce its inflation target to help boost wages, Kocherlakota said that lowering the target would actually put downward pressure on wages.

Kocherlakota said he sees signs inflation expectations are falling, suggesting the Fed should be clearer about its goal of 2-percent inflation.

