Oil prices dip as doubts remain over OPEC supply cuts
SEOUL Oil prices dipped on Friday as the market looked for clues on how effectively OPEC production cuts are working to absorb a global supply overhang.
RAPID CITY S.D. U.S. interest rates will still be lower than normal even after inflation rises back to the Fed's goal and the economy gets healthier, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
"It's a wintry economy out there, and we have to put on pretty heavy gear to deal with the situation," Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said after a speech here. A global preference for financing through savings is putting downward pressure on U.S. interest rates, he said.
Asked if the Fed could reduce its inflation target to help boost wages, Kocherlakota said that lowering the target would actually put downward pressure on wages.
Kocherlakota said he sees signs inflation expectations are falling, suggesting the Fed should be clearer about its goal of 2-percent inflation.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRUSSELS The euro zone recorded in January a trade deficit for the first time in three years as a rise in exports from a year earlier was more than offset by a larger increase of imports, the European Union statistics office said on Friday.
NEW YORK Only two years ago, an outage similar to the one that struck Amazon's cloud services last month would have reinforced U.S. financial firms' view that shifting data and systems onto the public cloud was just too risky.