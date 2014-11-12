Narayana Kocherlakota, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks at the ninth annual Carroll School of Management Finance Conference at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A top Federal Reserve policymaker said Wednesday he is worried that a drop in inflation expectations could push down on already low U.S. inflation, making it even harder for the Fed to nurse the economy back to health.

"You’ve seen some slippage, material slippage I would say, in people’s expectations of future inflation," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota told a business group in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

With inflation already too low, he said, the Fed should actually be extending its bond-buying stimulus program rather than ending it, as it did last month. Kocherlakota cast the lone dissenting vote at the Fed's October meeting.

As for raising rates, doing so would be "inappropriate" next year, he said, given the muted outlook for inflation. That view contrasts with that of most Fed officials, who expect to be able to raise rates sometime next year. The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero since December 2008.

Kocherlakota for his part does not expect inflation to rise back to the Fed's 2 percent target until 2018, and has urged his colleagues to defer raising interest rates until they are confident inflation will hit that target within one to two years.

Meanwhile, even when the Fed starts tightening policy, short-term rates will likely rise only to 3.25 percent he said, well below the 4 percent historical norm.

Lower interest rates will likely lead to more volatility in asset prices, he said.

