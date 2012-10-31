U.S. unemployment can drop "considerably" below its current level of 7.8 percent without creating unwanted upward price pressure, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

Fed officials believe the natural rate of unemployment - the level of joblessness that can be sustained without pushing up prices over the long term - is somewhere between 5 percent and 6 percent, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota told a town hall forum in Duluth, Minnesota.

"Those estimates imply that we can see unemployment fall back down to between 5 and 6 percent without generating inflationary pressures above 2 percent," he said.

The Fed inflation target is 2 percent.

Last week the Fed left its super-easy monetary policy on hold, vowing to keep rates low through at least mid-2015 and sticking to its plan to buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities to help push down borrowing costs.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)