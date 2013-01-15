What if the euro imploded? Six trade ideas
LONDON Frexit, Grexit or jitters about Quitaly - existential threats to the euro are remote but investors are still looking for clever ways to protect themselves against the risk of a euro dropout.
MINNEAPOLIS The U.S. central bank should keep interest rates low until the jobless rate is a more "normal" 5.5 percent, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday, in one of the strongest calls yet from a Fed policymaker for more monetary easing.
"I do think that it's important for the public to know that the Fed is going to stay in an accommodative stance until the economy is much closer to being what one might consider normal," Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota told reporters. "And I think 6.5 percent unemployment, I think that would still be too high to be considered normal."
Kocherlakota earlier in the day called for the Fed to extend its pledge to keep rates low until the unemployment rate drops to 6.5 percent, arguing that using a 5.5 percent threshold would put the economy back on track more quickly. Critics have said that keepings rates low for so long could spark unwanted inflation, but Kocherlakota disagreed.
"It doesn't set you up for overheating" because wage pressures are so low, he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON Frexit, Grexit or jitters about Quitaly - existential threats to the euro are remote but investors are still looking for clever ways to protect themselves against the risk of a euro dropout.
The S&P 500 and the Dow were set for their first back-to-back losses since late-January on Friday, as investors preferred to wait and watch Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech for a steer on the chances of an interest rate hike this month.
NEW YORK World equity markets edged off record highs and the U.S. dollar retreated on Friday after two days of gains as cautious investors held back amid mounting expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in March.